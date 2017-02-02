Migos And Drake Have A Collaboration On The Way

The Migos are on the way to their first number one album in the country with Culture, which dropped last week. The grind hasn’t stopped for the Atlanta trio, who have been seen at every media outlet in America leading up to the project’s release. The “Versace” artists joined DJ Whoo Kid for an interview Wednesday (Feb. 1 ). When the subject of Drake was pushed upon them, Quavo admitted the respect was mutual and they have something cooked up with the 6god.

“[Drake] always be popping up and let us know he see us,” Quavo told DJ Whoo Kid. “We ain’t got no relationship with him, but I know he watching and he respect the wave and he knows what’s going on. And we got something on the way.”

There is heavy speculation the collab would appear on Drake’s “More Life” playlist, but that has not been confirmed. Drizzy helped the rise of Migos when he hopped on their 2012 banger “Versace,” for a smash remix. The Atlanta natives also put out their own flavor reworking the OVO rapper’s “Trophies” track as well.

Be on the lookout for more fresh Migos’ tunes, and check out the gang’s entire interview with DJ Whoo Kid below.

