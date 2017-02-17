Quality Control has signed a new joint venture with Motown/Capitol Records, who will be releasing forthcoming Migos music. The group is looking to release a number of upcoming projects and campaigns this year.

“This is a very exciting time for QC and Migos,” Pierre “Pee” Thomas said in a press release. “We have been independently building our brand, and though our partnership with Motown/Capitol they have shown us that this is the right home to take our business to a global platform.”

Coach K adds: “Working with [Motown Records] and their whole team has been incredible. Like all of us at Quality Control, they work hard to push their artists’ visions front and center. It’s a creative and proactive alliance that always keeps the goals of QC in mind. Yes, I’m ready to conquer the world.”

The Gwinnett County natives have seen their career take off since the group’s 2013 No Label project was released. Fast-forward to 2017, the trio consisting of Quavo, Takeoff and Offset recently launched their most antipated album, Culture album topped the Billboard 200 charts–which contains standout singles, “T-Shirt,” “Bad and Boujee,” and “Call Casting.”

In addition to Migos, QC is home to artists like OG Maco, Rich the Kid, Skippa Da Flippa and Johnny Cinco.

