It’s been set for months that pop star Lady Gaga will be performing during halftime on Sunday’s Super Bowl broadcast (Feb. 5). However, several people are hoping that another group of chart-toppers will take Mother Monster’s place during the telecast.

READ: Eminem, Migos, & Jhene Aiko All Featured On Big Sean’s ‘I Decided’

A petition to have the Migos take Lady Gaga’s performance slot has made the rounds online, with over 60,000 signatures. The “Bad And Boujee” hit-makers, whose album Culture is poised to be number-one on the charts, have caught wind of the petition, and are certainly down to make an appearance.

When asked by TMZ’s reporters Wednesday (Feb. 1) about the possibility of an appearance during the coveted halftime performance, the trio seemed gung-ho about joining the “Million Reasons” songbird, of course, if they’re asked by Gaga herself.

“Ay man, who knows, man. Whenever the phone call [comes],” said Quavo, while Offset replied with “Dat way.”

“We ain’t tryna take Lady Gaga off, we just wanna slide in first real quick,” said Takeoff. “Let us get in there.”

When another TMZ reporter asked if anyone from the NFL or Gaga’s team has reached out to them, Quavo started plugging the Culture album, jumping around the question entirely and neither confirming nor denying any news.

It would be fitting indeed to have the Georgia natives make an appearance, as the Atlanta Falcons are one of the teams playing for a Super Bowl ring (against the New England Patriots).

READ: A Change.org Petition Is Calling For The Migos To Perform At The Super Bowl

“Halftime should be Migos killing Bad and Boujee, Future kills em with March Madness, then Outkast comes out and does an AQUEMINI sampler and then they end it with BUN B and JAY Z DOING BIG PIMPIN!!!!” reads the petition. “If you’re gonna put on a show for billions THIS IS THE ONLY SHOW.”