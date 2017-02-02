Viceland has been rolling new Noisey mini-documentaries about the rising rap scenes in selected cities. Last season, the media outlet traveled to the Bay Area and Nashville to find out what was been happening within the youth culture.

Next up on Noisey’s list of major cities is Atlanta — round two. In the trailer for next week’s episode (Feb. 7), Viceland’s host Zac Goldbaum spends time with the likes of Migos, 21 Savage, T.I., Lil Yachty, Zaytoven, and more.

In related Migos news, the trio’s Culture album is still receiving critical acclaim. The group’s 2016 single “Bad and Boujee” is still riding atop the Billboard charts. To keep things moving, the Gwinnett County natives are shooting the video for the noteworthy track, “Deadz,” with 2 Chainz.

Watch the Noisey documentary trailer above.