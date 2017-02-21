Miguel is back with the funky psychedelic love note “2 Lovin U,” with DJ Premier behind the scenes on the track’s production.

Initially, the Los Angeles native worked with the legendary rap producer back in 2015 with his sophomore effort, Wildheart. The two collaborated on a song together, but it wasn’t released. What came to be from the musical partnership was “Damned,” which is an alternate version of the original song, reports Stereogum.

Now, Premier has released the song in its original form titled, “2 Lovin U.” Listen to the melody below.