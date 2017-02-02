Mike Pence’s Black History Month Tweet Was A Fail On So Many Levels

While Donald Trump made questionable comments about Frederick Douglass on Wednesday, (Feb. 1) Vice President Mike Pence chose to one-up the president by taking to Twitter to honor a non-black man for Black History Month.

Per the constitution, the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States abolished slavery and involuntary servitude, except as punishment for a crime. The last clause, as explained in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary 13th, has contributed to the mass incarceration of 1 in 3 black males, which is why the Tweet rubbed many online the wrong way. Aside from the roundabout mention to mass incarceration, of all the things to highlight during Black History Month, Pence chose to make mention of slavery. Shortly after Pence’s Tweet, the VP’s mention was most definitely in shambles from those who he offended.

Power 1051. 1’s Charlamagne Tha God was also taken back by Pence’s tweet and gave the Vice President “Donkey of The Day,” an honor Trump, Tomi Lahren and others have merited.

“Black History Month is a time to praise our best and brightest. It’s about learning about us, teaching about us. It’s a celebration,” The Black Privilege author remarked. “The last thing we need is Mike Pence at the beginning of our month reminding us that we used to be slaves. We know this already.”

Exactly! Listen to Charlamagne give Pence the biggest hee-haw of the day.

 

