While Donald Trump made questionable comments about Frederick Douglass on Wednesday, (Feb. 1) Vice President Mike Pence chose to one-up the president by taking to Twitter to honor a non-black man for Black History Month.

As #BlackHistoryMonth begins, we remember when Pres. Lincoln submitted the 13th Amendment, ending slavery, to the states #NationalFreedomDay — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 2, 2017

Per the constitution, the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States abolished slavery and involuntary servitude, except as punishment for a crime. The last clause, as explained in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary 13th, has contributed to the mass incarceration of 1 in 3 black males, which is why the Tweet rubbed many online the wrong way. Aside from the roundabout mention to mass incarceration, of all the things to highlight during Black History Month, Pence chose to make mention of slavery. Shortly after Pence’s Tweet, the VP’s mention was most definitely in shambles from those who he offended.

“In recognition of Black History Month, because I’m told I have to, here’s a tweet about a white guy.” -Mike Pence — John Cheese (@johncheese) February 2, 2017

Maybe remember when ACTUAL BLACK PEOPLE did stuff? Besides Ben Carson + Omarosa of course. And um, about the 13th amendment… oh nevermind. https://t.co/dIPV6YAeS4 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 2, 2017

Mike, it is BLACK history month. A month we celebrate BLACK people, not a white President. Delete this tweet, and try again. https://t.co/4UftL7EbQs — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) February 2, 2017

The 13th amendment which assured that 1 in 3 black males experience jail or prison by way of systematic oppression. https://t.co/Tz71ty6N7p — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) February 2, 2017

Power 1051. 1’s Charlamagne Tha God was also taken back by Pence’s tweet and gave the Vice President “Donkey of The Day,” an honor Trump, Tomi Lahren and others have merited.

“Black History Month is a time to praise our best and brightest. It’s about learning about us, teaching about us. It’s a celebration,” The Black Privilege author remarked. “The last thing we need is Mike Pence at the beginning of our month reminding us that we used to be slaves. We know this already.”

Exactly! Listen to Charlamagne give Pence the biggest hee-haw of the day.