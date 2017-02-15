Mila J Releases 7-Track ‘MILAULONGTIME’ Mixtape

It was all work and no play for Mila J on Valentine’s Day 2017. The West Coat singer woke up early on the most romantic 24 hours of the year to release her first mixtape of 2017. With 7 new tracks, Mila debuted her sensual MILAULONGTIME project.

READ: Mila J Talks New Album, Stonewalling Male Groupies & Love For The ‘213’

She took the name from her wildly popular Snapchat handle where she frequently leaves both sexes fiending over her thirst-traps. Overall, the new tape points the songbird in the right direction for her evolving sound. We hear she has a boat load of collaboration in-storet for this year.

READ: Mila J Kicks Back On Surprise EP, ‘213’

Mila J – MILAULONGTIME