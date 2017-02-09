Under Amour’s celebrity ambassadors are making sure to be as clear as possible on their political views after the company CEO shared his support for President Donald Trump.

READ Steph Curry Isn’t Happy With Under Armour’s CEO Supporting Donald Trump

As a member of Trump’s American Manufacturing Council, CEO and founder Kevin Plank shared with CNBC on Tuesday (Feb. 7) that the 70-year-old is a “real asset” for American companies.

“To have such a pro-business president is something that is a real asset for the country. People can really grab that opportunity.” He also called Trump passionate and likened his journey in the White House to Super Bowl champ Tom Brady.

Steph Curry, who is the face of the brand’s very vanilla basketball line, disagreed with Plank. “I agree with that description if you remove the ‘et.’ from “asset,” he said. Brand ambassadors Misty Copeland and Dwayne Johnson have joined Curry and released statements via social media about Plank and their personal views on the matter.

“Those of you who have supported and followed my career know that the one topic I’ve never backed away from speaking openly about is the importance of diversity and inclusion,” Copeland said. ” I have spoken at length with Kevin privately about the matter, but as someone who takes my responsibility as a role model very seriously, it is important to me that he, and UA, take public action to clearly communicate and reflect our common values in order for us to effectively continue to work towards our shared goal of trying to motivate ALL people to be their best selves.”

Copeland recently shared her new athleisure line “UA Inspired By Misty Copeland Collection” and will more than likely remain on an ambassador. Johnson’s statement mirrors Copeland’s but brings attention to the company’s employees. “But in a time of widespread disagreement, so is loyalty,” he said. “I feel an obligation to stand with this diverse team, the American and global workers, who are the beating heart and soul of Under Armour and the reason I chose to partner with them.”

Read both statements below.

READ Misty Copeland Flaunts Her Ballerina Bod for Under Armour Campaign