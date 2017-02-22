Live Stream MLB Games On Facebook This Season

If you don’t have access to a television this baseball season you could still be in luck, as the MLB reportedly will live-stream one game per week on Facebook for the 2017 season, according to Reuters. Live-streaming games will always be crucial, as sports are some of the last events people still want to witness in real time.

Report: Facebook in talks to live stream MLB games https://t.co/TLl4ily1PS pic.twitter.com/u0S80SPLsc — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 22, 2017

“Facebook is aggressively going after sports content and they are now one of a number of competitors to traditional media outlets that are going after sports programming,” says media consultant Lee Berke. “It makes perfect sense that they would be going after name brand properties like the MLB.”

It is still unclear exactly which games will be available on the social media platform. One thing is for sure, this will definitely broaden the audience of baseball and give the MLB access to a younger demographic, which it desperately needs to reconnect with.

NFL on Twitter, MLB on Facebook.

First 1 game per week. Before you know it, all games.

The future of live TV is social platforms. — Jason Stein (@jasonwstein) February 22, 2017

Twitter connected with the NFL to successfully stream Thursday night games during the 2016 season—a big hit with the fans, allowing optimal interaction while watching live action. And Univision teamed up with Facebook to live-stream Mexican soccer matches in English; they will live stream 46 matches in the Liga MX during 2017.

