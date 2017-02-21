Before his death in 1945, pioneering sociologist Monroe Nathan Work spent decades tracking every known lynching in the United States. In honor of his memory, the Monroe Work Today research group has launched an interactive map that allows users to discover information on an estimated 4,770 victims between the 1830s and 1960s.

Black men make up the majority of victims impacted by mob violence at the hands of white supremacists, although women and teenagers were by no means exempt from the act of terrorism. Data also points to a plethora of Latinos, namely Mexicans, that were murdered between California and Texas, a percentage that could be steeper in the event that it does not fully encompass the amount of Afro-Latinos targeted within this timeframe.

READ: Why Afro-Boricua Scholar Arturo Schomburg Should Be Celebrated This Black History Month

Nevertheless, Monroe Work Today allows a critical look into the dark history of lynching that tortured communities of color for over a century. “Before this website, it was impossible to search the web and find an accurate scope of the history of American lynching. The names have always been kept safe, but distant, in old archives and scholarly books and dissertations,” the website states. “This site leaves the record open for all Americans, especially high school students who want to learn more than what their textbook has to say.”

Explore the interactive map here.

READ: The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture Hits New Milestone