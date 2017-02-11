Former R&B singer Montell Jordan still remains a staple artist on everyone’s kickback playlist, even though he’s found a new passion in the church. The Cali native rose to stardom in the early 90s with his infectious hit “This Is How We Do It,” that sat atop the charts in 1995. Making history as Def Jam’s first R&B release, the melody was later followed up by his collaborations with No Limit’s Master P and Silkk the Shocker, and garnered songwriting credits for a countless number of R&B jams, including Deborah Cox’s vocally-challenging “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here.”

But in 2011, Jordan decided the music industry would no longer be his bread and butter, and embraced his calling to pursue a career in ministry. Now, he’s revisiting the story of how he went from the studio to the pulpit on a new episode of Oprah Winfrey’s Where Are The Now?

“I went into ministry reluctant because I thought after the music business had come to an end, and at the top of 2011 I started working as a lead worship pastor at Victory World Church in Norcross, Georgia,” Jordan said. “My day two on the job I got there and there’s a ministry license on my desk that says Pastor Montell Jordan. I’m like, ‘Whoa! Somebody made a very, very bad mistake.”

The 48-year-old also admits that it took a lot of mental adjustment with his new calling. “It took me months to get to a place of being comfortable being called ‘pastor.’ It’s a great purpose.”

The episode premieres Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. on OWN.