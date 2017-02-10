For one night only, the Grammy Awards bring the most elite in the music industry together to celebrate and recognize their peers for their accomplishments throughout the year. For a select bunch who manage to get their names called to the stage, it’s their time to shine, to thank contributors and shout out family and friends. While many speeches usually follow this format, others take the time to comment social trends, religion and other aspects of the world around them. Some range from heartfelt to downright savage and boastful. With that being said, here are the most memorable speeches in Grammy history.

1. Stevie Wonder Accepts Album of the Year for Innervisions at 1974 Grammys

“This is my little sister Renee and that’s my older brother Milton, and they are here for a reason. I just want to say to everyone that Renee is young, and they are the future for tomorrow, for all people. And I hope that through my music I have given the message of my people and of the world.” (Video)

2. Lionel Richie Accepts Song of the Year for “We Are The World” at 1986 Grammys

“We are so proud to be part of an industry of people that in a time when the world is in need of helping each other, this music industry of ours responded. And we want to take this time to thank all of the many artists and arrangers, writers and, when I say this, I mean, people behind the scenes that really made things work for us. And, of course, to the public for responding. But the most important thing was that, when we called, you responded.”

3. Hillary Clinton Accepts Best Spoken Word Award at 1997 Grammys

“I didn’t even know that people who couldn’t sing a note and were tone deaf were eligible for any GRAMMYs.”

READ: Relive Some Of Beyonce’s Most Captivating Grammy Performances

4. Ol Dirty Bastard Crashes Stage and Disses Puffy at 1998 Grammys

“Wu-Tang is for the children…Puffy is good, but Wu-Tang is the best!”

5. Lauryn Hill Accepts Artist of the Year at 1999 Grammys

“None of this stuff makes us who we are. Don’t pollute who you are because you come from a source, a very important source, and that’s God. I’ve been around the world, thank God, because the music has taken me that far, and I see that everything we do influences everybody around the world… Think about the ghettos of our own cities and our own towns of where we from. The kids are so influenced and inspired by what we do.”

6. Alicia Keys Accepts Best R&B Album for Songs in a Minor at 2002 Grammys

“I would like to dedicate this to just thinking out the box, just not being afraid to be who you are no matter what anybody says.”

6. Kanye West Accepts Best Rap Album for College Dropout at 2005 Grammys

“I plan to celebrate and scream and pop champagne every chance I get, because I’m at the GRAMMYs baby! I know everybody asked me the question. … Everybody wanted to know what I would do, if I didn’t win. I guess we’ll never know.”

READ: Not Alternative Facts: Here Are 59 Rare Tidbits About The Grammys

7. Mary J. Blige Accepts Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for “Be Without You” at 2007 Grammys

“Let me just say this: It’s in the valley — and I don’t think you can have a peak if you don’t ever have a valley — it’s in the valley when we learn who we really are. And it’s in the peaks when we learn who we really are because success exposes who you really are. And I want to use this success to build bridges not to burn them.”

8. Prince Advocates Fro Black Lives Matter at 2015 Grammys

“Albums — remember those?” Prince said before handing out the Grammy. “Albums still matter. Albums, like books and black lives, still matter.”

READ: A Tribe Called Quest Set To Perform Alongside Anderson .Paak At The 2017 Grammy Awards

9. Taylor Swift Calls Kanye West out for “Famous” at 2016 Grammys

“And as the first woman to win Album of the Year at the Grammys twice, I want to say to the young woman out there, there are going to be people along the way who try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame. But if you just focus on the work and you don’t let those people sidetrack you, someday when you get where you’re going, you will look around and you will know it was you and the people who love you who put you there, and that will be the greatest feeling in the world”

10. Lin-Manuel Miranda & “Hamilton” Cast Accept Best Musical Theater Album at 2016 Grammys

“We write music, we write songs to tell a story. Whether you’re King Kendrick or Jeanine Tesori. I’m sorry if I start screaming these thanks hysterically: John Buzzetti, Tim Latham, Tom Coyne, and Derek Lee.Tommy Kail set the stage to kick our boots through. Bill Sherman, Quest and Tariq, the whole Roots crew. Sean at Warner/Chappell; Riggs and Craig at Atlantic. Lacamoire, my right-hand man, this frantic Hispanic is nonstop, the best idea goes in the pot, whether you’re Harnick and Bock, Pun, Biggie or Pac. The cast unstoppable, band is unbeatable, inimitable, inevitable, always inspiring me to pull through.”