Immigration Officials Detain Muhammad Ali Jr. In Florida

While returning from a Black History Month event in Montego Bay, Jamaica, the renowned Muhammad Ali’s son was detained at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Courier-Journal reports.

The incident occurred on Feb. 7 when Muhammad Ali Jr.’s mother and second wife of the late boxer, Khalilah Camacho-Ali said that her son was questioned for two hours. Ali Jr., 44, was reportedly asked the origin of his name and if he’s Muslim. When he confirmed the latter inquiry, immigration officials continued to press on his birthplace, which is Philadelphia, Penn., and his faith.

According to the family’s lawyer, Chris Mancini, this occurrence is an example of Donald Trump’s controversial ban and profiling of Muslims. “To the Ali family, it’s crystal clear that this is directly linked to Mr. Trump’s efforts to ban Muslims from the United States,” he said. In a statement issued to NBC, Mancini echoed those same sentiments. “This whole thing was triggered by his beliefs. The [U.S. Customs and Border Protection] is profiling,” he said. “They have no right to inquire into his religion.” Camacho-Ali was also questioned, but presented a picture of herself alongside the late Ali and was released.

Mancini adds that the family might file a lawsuit.