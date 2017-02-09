The East London melodic angel, NAO, just gifted us with a remix EP of some select favorites from her debut album, For All We Know. The sonically-spun EP features layered beats from Mura Masa, Stormzy, KAYTRANADA, Sam Galleitry, and SBTKRT. The songs featured on the reworked NAO FAWK REMIX EP includes “In The Morning,” “Get To Know Ya,” “Feels Like,” and more. Get lost in the mixes below, and if you like what you hear, check out upcoming tour dates for the UK vocalist here.

READ: Review: NAO Is An Open Book On ‘For All We Know’ Debut