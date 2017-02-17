NASA’s youngest researcher Yair Israel Piña López, 20, might be on his way to Mars.

According to Remezcla, the National Autonomous University of Mexico student is among six crew members en route to Utah’s Mars Desert Research Station. Through intricate astronaut cosplay and individual research, the physics major is an essential part of making an eventual mission to the Red Planet possible.

“I’m very proud,” he said of his selection in a statement. “Now in Mexico we need to support each other to get ahead, and it fills me with pride to be able to carry the flag of Mexico on such an important mission, and make the first mission to Mars a real possibility.”

