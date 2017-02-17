On Friday (Feb. 17), The Associated Press procured a draft memo by the Trump administration that proposes mobilizing as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to collect “illegal” (or unauthorized) immigrants. The millions that would be subject to detainment in 11 states live far away from the U.S.-Mexico border.

The unprecedented proposal calls for the militarization of immigration enforcement as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana, reports AP. Should the motion be executed, governors in affected states would have the final say on whether troops under their jurisdiction can participate.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer maintains the AP report was “100 percent not true” and that ”there is no effort at all to utilize the National Guard to round up unauthorized immigrants.” Yet, the draft memo – reportedly dated Jan. 25, – reads participating troops would be granted permission “to perform the functions of an immigration officer in relation to the investigation, apprehension and detention of aliens in the United States.”