Since its debut in September 2016, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture received eager attendees who vied to experience the rich known and unknown history that awaits inside. With a formal inauguration anointing its opening, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama made sure to cast an international spotlight on this historic feat. Now, Washington D.C.’s must-see establishment has achieved a major achievement that’s worth throwing another celebration.

According to WJLA, the museum notched one million visitors within six months of business. The news source adds that 1,000 passes were distributed to visitors during the Smithsonian’s premiere week.

The museum holds a deeper meaning for black people worldwide, and for Rep. John Lewis, he hopes the NMAAHC will tell “the unvarnished truth of America’s history — a story that speaks to the soul of our nation, but one few Americans know.” The politician and civil rights leader added that the museum will serve as a permanent reminder of “400 years of history [that] can’t be buried; its lessons must be learned. By bringing the uncomfortable parts of our past out of the shadows, we can better understand what divides us and seek to heal those problems through our unity.”

Former President Obama also made a public declaration ahead of the museum’s opening, stating that “African American history is not somehow separate than the American story. It is not the underside of the American story. It is central to the American story.”