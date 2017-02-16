Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday (Feb. 16), for the ruling that cost him and his teammates the 2008 Beijing Olympic gold medal they were awarded.

READ: Usain Bolt Forfeits 2008 Gold Medal Because Teammate’s Doping Test Ruled Positive

Last month, the International Olympic Committee claimed Carter tested positive for methylhexaneamine which would be considered a band substance, but Carter believes this ruling is biased since the drug was not clearly listed on the banned substance list.

ESPN reports that the IOC claimed a likely appeal based on how the restrictions were designed, saying, “The Court of Arbitration for Sport has confirmed that the presence or use of substances falling within the scope of generic definitions of the prohibited list, can be used as a basis of establishing anti-doping rules violations.”

READ: Usain Bolt Shares His Thoughts From Rio On Jamaican Independence Day

The legendary Usain Bolt was part of the Jamaican sprint team that won first place for the 4×100-meter relay alongside Michael Frater and Asafa Powell. Bolt commented on the decision made last month, saying, “I wasn’t pleased. Nobody would be pleased over the years to lose a medal. It’s just one of those things. Things happen. I’m not happy about it, but what can I say?”

Bolt won first place with his team for this race in Beijing as well as the 100 and 200 meter race, and repeated the trifecta of gold medal victories the following two Olympics.