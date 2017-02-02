There’s nothing like binge-watching movies or shows on Netflix. If you find something worthwhile that caters to your interests and teaches you something in the process, the hours at the computer or television don’t end up feeling unproductive at all.

That’s why we at VIBE have compiled a list of the top five shows, movies or specials from our friends at Netflix that you’ll be able to watch during Black History Month. This Netflix content aims to empower you throughout these 28 days, rather that just acting as black entertainment content. If you haven’t seen these specials, feel free to take our recommendations. Even if you have checked the above five specials off of your must-watch list, hey, what’s wrong with viewing them again?

Check out the gallery above to see what you should watch throughout the month of February.