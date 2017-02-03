Listen to New Albums From Big Sean, Syd, Sampha, Kirk Knight & Young Dolph

Fridays have become more than just the best day of the work week for the majority of us. The prelude to the weekend also provides us with new albums as the official release day in the music industry. Unless an artists decides to pull a Beyonce — the 24 hours before Saturday is the time you should be cruising iTunes.

This week, Big Sean, Sampha, Syd, Pro Era’s Kick Knight and Young Dolph all delivered solid projects in the overcrowded market. These albums are just a small taste of everything that was released today (Feb 3), but before you get in Superbowl LI festivities, dive in to our top picks of the week.

