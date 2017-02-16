New Balance And New Era Team Up For A Limited-Edition Collaboration

Two of the biggest brands in sporting apparel – New Balance and New Era – are embarking on a year-long partnership and have released the first few products from their capsule Wednesday (Feb. 15). The first items revealed from the collaboration are a pair of signature New Balance 3000v3 cleats and the New Era 39Thirty Cap to go along with it, two things that the companies know much about.

CREDIT: New Era

“This project is just one of a year-long partnership between two global iconic sportswear brands,” said Christina McAdam-Director, Custom Product & Projects at New Era Cap. “The synergy between both New Balance and New Era Cap represents one of industry-leading technology performance and consistent product quality. The upcoming collaborative releases infuse varying technical manufacturing techniques with relevant lifestyle trends.”

CREDIT: New Balance

The design of the New Era 39Thirty cap features a full-curved visor with a stretch-fit, a closed back style with a patented stretch sweatband, providing ideal fit and comfort. Its sleek black base gives it a strong luminous finish, which complement and match the 3000v3 cleats.

The 3000v3 retails for $119.99 and the 39Thirty cap for $60.00. Both are now available at New Balance and New Era Cap retail stores, as well as on NewBalance.com and NewEraCap.com.