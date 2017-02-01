It’s been a very (searches for the right word) “textured” two years for Nicki Minaj and Drake. The one time good friends and label mates kept their distance from one another after the Pinkprint lyricist started dating Meek Mill, and Meek accused Drake of not writing his own lyrics. As history showed, Meek and Drake feuded publicly, with Drizzy gifting the culture with one of the most soothing diss tracks ever heard with “Back to Back,” which later went onto earn a Grammy nomination.

At the top of the year, Onika took to Twitter to announce she’s now a single gal, and while #TeamOmeeka was heartbroken, the silver lining is Drizzy and Nic have seemingly resumed their friendship.

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:19am PST

While there was no proof of a conflict, during Drake’s sit-down with Zane Lowe as he was promoting his blockbuster record Views, Mr. Graham made mention of the distance between he and Nic.

“I don’t really talk to Nicki. [She’s] another person I have a lot of love for, a lot of respect to her and the past and what we built. I understand what love is and I understand a personal situation. She dealt with me how I would expect her to—with class. I would do the same you know. There were times I was sitting there, waiting to see, you know, how deep is your love? I have respect for Nicki but unfortunately we haven’t spoken.”

Along with Nicki and Drake letting bygones be bygones, the two also linked up with their boss, Lil Wayne.

#TheBIG3 #YoungMoney 🎀 ~ 📸: @mackmaine4president A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:36am PST

Could this mean a collaborative project is on the way? Who knows! We’re just glad to see the whole gang back together.