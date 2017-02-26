Nicki Minaj’s K-Mart Collection Will Soon Be Discontinued

Nicki Minaj isn’t having the best weekend. After Remy Ma released “ShETHER” Saturday, (Feb. 25) the Internet proved its loyal to no one and Onika soon realized she too can be dragged. However, in the midst of the commentary, memes and gifs, it was revealed K-mart’s partnership with Nicki Minaj came to an end.

“Kmart is thrilled that we were the first retail partner to create a custom apparel line for Nicki Minaj,” a rep for Kmart tells Billboard. “From the development of the line, to showcasing it in stores, to designing exclusive capsule collections, we have enjoyed a positive relationship with Nicki Minaj and her team over the last three years. As our partnership came to a close in 2016, we would like to thank Nicki Minaj for being a great partner and wish her continued success in her future endeavors.”

Due to a dramatic decrease in sales, Nicki Minaj’s clothing line will soon be discontinued. Items are now 50% off. https://t.co/vJpHTefpoR pic.twitter.com/Is1fOqWxyQ — Kmart Fashion (@KmartFashions) February 25, 2017

This isn’t really that big a deal. Artists create clothing lines all the time that go belly up after a year or so, but the timing of this news only further solidified Remy Ma’s dominance in the rap feud, and helped to strengthen the L many believe Nicki has taken.

The topic was brought to attention after Twitter handle @KmartFashions tweeted “Due to a dramatic decrease in sales, Nicki Minaj’s clothing line will soon be discontinued.” It should be noted Kmart Fashions isn’t associated with Kmart, but a quick look at Kmart’s website one will find Nicki’s collection are all on sale, some even 40 percent off.

