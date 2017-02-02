Nicki Minaj’s Los Angeles Home Reportedly Burglarized

Nicki Minaj’s 11,500 square foot mansion in Los Angeles, Calif., has been robbed, reports Billboard.

Burglars reportedly stashed $175,000 worth of jewelry and other belongings.

TMZ states that the property was ransacked with destroyed furniture, and vandalized perfume bottles. It’s suspected that the incident occurred between the end of November 2016 to January 2017. During that time, Minaj was traveling, and left the home vacant. As of yet, no identified suspects have been discovered.

Details are still forthcoming.