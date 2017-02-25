Nicki Minaj is not having it today. After Remy Ma’s “shETHER” diss claimed that she slept with Trey Songz, she lashed out at the R&B singer for failing to deny the rumor.

“Even when you stay out of the way they will have ya name all in some sh*t,” Songz tweeted in response to Remy’s diss record. “Wake up to new comedy everyday. Focus.”

Minaj tweeted back, “Lol, what u SHOULD b saying is that it’s not true, seeing as it’s not. Real niggaz do real things. I done gotchu 6 million plaques.”

Minaj deleted the tweet, but Songz attempted to clear the air, and suggested that she direct her anger elsewhere. “You need to be mad at Remy Nicki cause if you check my Instagram feed I already denied it on video so words didn’t get misconstrued,” he wrote.

“I didn’t post anything indirect,” added Songz. “I gathered a understanding of events and then spoke my piece. You just mad. I still love you.”

Peep the tweets, and Songz denying Remy’s allegations below.

@NICKIMINAJ you need to be mad at Remy Nicki. 😞 — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) February 25, 2017

@NICKIMINAJ I didn’t post anything indirect. I gathered a understanding of events and then spoke my piece. You just mad. I still love you — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) February 25, 2017

#PressPlay: #TreySongz makes a video to deny the accusations that he and #NickiMinaj slept together A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 25, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

