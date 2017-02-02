Nike returns to unveil one of their most celebrated annual collections. The yearly Black History Month collection includes three Air Jordans, two renditions of the Air Force 1, the NikeCourt Flare, and the LunarEpic Flyknit.

All sneakers have confirmed release dates within the next 15 days. The sports giant is more than just a brand, Nike wants to invoke social change.

“The message has also evolved from an honoring of African-American athlete achievement to a wider celebration of Black heritage and the power of sport to fuel community action to create positive change,” says Nike.

READ: Kyrie Irving And Questlove Make Beautiful Music In New Nike Ad

CREDIT: Nike

The three Nike basketball silhouettes (LeBron 14, Kyrie 3 and KD 9) as well as Serena Williams’ Nike Flare, Air Force 1 Hi , and special-edition Air Jordan 1s, all feature a similar colorway. The 2017 collection is an easy match with any outfit choice.

Look for the Nike ‘BHM’ collection to make its way to Nike.com and select North American retailers on Thursday, February 16.

CREDIT: Nike

CREDIT: Nike

EQUALITY is at the heart and center of the campaign, needed now more than ever. The t-shirt will serve as part of Nike’s ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion. Save up, it’s going to be an expensive month.

READ: Nike’s ‘Metcon 3′ Versatile Training Shoe Finally Has A Release Date

#NikeBHM

CREDIT: Nike