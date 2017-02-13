During Sunday night’s 59th Grammy Awards (Feb. 12), Nike premiered a new commercial as part of their ‘EQUALITY’ campaign running through Black History Month. The moving ad is 90-seconds of inspiration and features some of the biggest names in sport. LeBron James, Serena Williams, Kevin Durant, Victor Cruz, Gabby Douglas, Megan Rapinoe, and Dalilah Muhammad all made cameos in support of the company’s movement.

READ: Nike Unveils 2017 ‘Black History Month’ Collection

Alicia Keys even provided a tuneful cover of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” as a message to society. Nike even took out a four-page advertisement in the New York Times featuring photos of James, Serena Williams and Durant, with the following message on the last page.

CREDIT: Nike

Nike also released a behind-the-scenes look at the commercial, as each athlete spoke about being involved and using their platform in a positive manner, “At the end of the day, we’re always just trying to find a way that we can all feel equal, we can all be equal, have the same rights, have the same feelings, being able to be in the same place no matter the color,” said LeBron James.

READ: LeBron James Claps Back At Charles Barkley In Epic Fashion For Being A ‘Hater’

Take a look at the chilling commercial in full below, which already has over two million views on YouTube and is expected to re-air during the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19.