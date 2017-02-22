NIKO IS Cooks Up A Batch Of ‘songs​.​4​.​people​.​who​.​break​.​hearts’

Rio de Janeiro born rapper NIKO IS returns with songs.4.people.who.break.hearts, a culture filled project that was created with rich soundscapes, and is cooked up for flustered couples.

Born Nikolai Paiva, the Orlando native blends smooth sonics with his multilingual rhymes to break down the complexity of relationships. Constructed in the underground catacombs of Paris for the lovers wondering when to break up, the eight track project has all the sazón you need to listen all the way through.

The Thanks Joey-produced EP is being released under Talib Kweli’s label imprint, Colours Of The Culture, and is available for purchase now.