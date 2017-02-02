New York Bodegas Close In Protest Of Trump’s #MuslimBan

Yemeni-run bodegas – cultural mainstays of neighborhoods throughout New York City – will stage a day-long protest on Thursday (Feb. 2). Corner store merchants will hold a strike from noon to 8 p.m. EST, according to Raw Story, and more than 1,000 Yemeni-American owners throughout the city’s boroughs plan to get involved.

Organizers had this to say about the event on Facebook: “This shutdown of grocery stores and bodegas will be a public show of the vital role these grocers and their families play in New York’s economic and social fabric.”

In the same announcement, organizers added that during the hours of the strike, store owners – many of whom have been directly affected by POTUS’ ban – are to spend time with their loved ones in support of one another. Later tonight, the group will congregate at Brooklyn Borough Hall, where folks will discuss the impact the ban has had on their families.

No matter the loss of profit, explained NYC graduate student Widad Hassan to Buzzfeed, a statement needs to be made.