Feb. 1, 2017 will go down as the start of a Black History Month we shan’t easily forget.

READ: Would You Look At That, Nicki Minaj And Drake Are Friends Again

Not only did Young Money cohorts Nicki Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayne snap some pictures together, signaling the possibility of new work.

Not only did Beyonce unveil to the world she is pregnant with twins. Oh no.

Former President Barack Obama also unveiled to the world his highly-anticipated post-presidency style during his vacation in the British Virgin Islands with wife Michelle. In videos and pictures taken of the couple on vacay, Mr. Obama can be seen sporting flip flops and a backwards cap, something many feel he has been waiting to wear for the past eight years.

READ: Blue Ivy’s Going To Be A Big Sister! Beyonce Announces She’s Pregnant With Twins

As expected, the Internet went bonkers. Check out some of the hilarious responses to Obama’s casual style in the gallery above.