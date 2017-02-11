American Airlines is building quite the reputation with rappers and singers alike. Offset is the latest recording artist to have a bad experience on the airline, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be flying with them ever again.

The Migos rapper says he was kicked off an American Airlines flight Saturday (Feb. 11), for talking on his cell phone.

“F*ck American Airlines,” he says in an Instagram video that he later deleted. “P*ssy a** n*ggas kicked me off the plane for motherf*cking talking on my phone. And he was a Black n*gga. You a real ho. Lame a** n*gga. Don’t get mad at me ’cause you work at the airport.”

He finished up with another “f*ck American Airlines,” and a jab at the “cheap a** flight.”

The airline claims Offset was “loud and disruptive and began cursing,” according to TMZ.

Peep the video below.

