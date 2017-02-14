O.J. Simpson Could Be Getting Out Of Prison Soon

O.J. Simpson could be released from prison later this year. The 69-year-old former NFL player is likely to go up for parole in July, reports Sports Illustrated.

For nearly a decade, Simpson has been locked up at the Loveland Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada. In 2008, a judge sentenced Simpson to 33 years on kidnapping and robbery charges, with parole eligibly after nine years.

The sentencing came on the 13-year anniversary of Simpson being acquitted for the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

Despite being granted parole on a handful of the charges that put him behind bars, Simpson has failed at attempts to appeal his verdict.

According to the SI story, Nevada’s potential parolees are measured by a point system that includes age, employment history prior to being arrested, and prior probation or parole revocations.

Depending on how the parole hearing goes, Simpson may be freed by this fall. If things don’t work in his favor, he’ll remain locked up until 2022.

