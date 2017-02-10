Omarion keeps his international videos rolling with the unveiling of “Distance.” The crooner once again finds himself in a distant land with his emotions — and imagination — running wild.

READ: Omarion’s NSFW “BDY On Me” Video Takes Him To Cape Town

Shot in Africa, “Distance” finds the 32-year-old crooner showing off his dance moves in the serene grasslands of his motherland alongside cheery dancers who are far from nervous when it comes to their intriguing body twists. Maybach O seems to be loving his time overseas — his previous music video, “BDY On Me,” was shot in Cape Town. Both singles are expected to appear on Reasons.

There’s no official release date for the singer’s forthcoming project, Reasons, but we’ll keep you updated. In the meantime, picture yourself in South Africa with the visuals above.

READ: Omarion Gifts Fans With New Single “It’s Whatever”