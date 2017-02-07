Gloria Estefan’s ‘On Your Feet!’ Musical Is Opening In Miami

The popular Broadway show based on the lives of Gloria and Emilio Estefan will be going on a 31-city tour across the United States beginning later in 2017, according to the Miami Herald. The On Your Feet! tour will rightly begin in Estefan’s home town of Miami this fall. The critically acclaimed musical is currently playing at the cozy Marquis theatre in the chic area of Chelsea in NYC.

READ: Gloria Estefan’s “Mi Tierra” Soundtracked Celebrations Of Fidel Castro’s Death

The exciting On Your Feet! tour is booked at the Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing Arts in Miami from Oct. 5–15 with announced stops to Orlando, Houston, Dallas, Baltimore, and San Diego following in the journey.

Gloria and Emilio Estefan made the titanic news public Monday night (Feb. 6),”People will identify here, that’s why I think they definitely wanted to open here in Miami. I think a lot of people will feel proud. A lot of people will have so many memories,” Emilio reflected. “You know, we started in Miami. It’s a blessing.”

Gloria Estefan’s Broadway musical is finally coming to Miami https://t.co/kiwRRE09SY pic.twitter.com/5qYMK4joYO — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) February 7, 2017

“I hope they are inspired in some way,” said Gloria.

READ: Gloria Estefan Reworks Classic ‘One Day At A Time’ Theme Song For Netflix Reboot

Be on the lookout for more information regarding ticket sales to the upcoming tour shows.

Arriba!