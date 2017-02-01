America’s–and probably the world’s favorite talk show host– is returning to our living rooms this fall. Oprah Winfrey will be featured on 60 Minutes as a guest contributor, the network announced Tuesday morning (Jan. 31).

Following the commencement of her highly successful, The Oprah Winfrey Show, she focused on building her network, OWN with the release of shows like Oprah: Where Are They Now and Super Soul Sunday which are still on air to date. But identifying 60 Minutes’ as the “bastion of journalistic storytelling,” Winfrey is returning to her hard-news foundation that was laid in 1973 in Nashville, TN.

The broadcast maven expressed her excitement in joining 60 Minutes.

“I’m so excited and proud to join forces with this historic news program, which for me represents the bastion of journalistic storytelling,” Winfrey said. “At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds.”

Considering a budding relationship with the network and the political climate of our nation, it makes sense that the Selma actress make this career shift at CBS at this moment. The president, Donald Trump, has been aggressively pushing his executive order regarding the Muslim immigration ban with much opposition. Oprah has appeared on ‘CBS This Morning,’ alongside co-host and best friend, Gayle King several times. She also had her interview with former First Lady, Michelle Obama, hosted by the network.

CBS news magazine’s executive producer, Jeff Fager had this to say about the addition of Winfrey. “There is only one Oprah Winfrey,” Fager said. “She has achieved excellence in everything she has touched. Her body of work is extraordinary, including thousands of interviews with people from all walks of life. She is a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for 60 Minutes. I am thrilled that she will be bringing her unique and powerful voice to our broadcast.”

Fager is spot-on as he states that she achieves excellence in everything she has touched. Winfrey received the highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013, while her magazine O, The Oprah Winfrey Magazine, was named “the most successful start-up in its industry’s history” by Fortune Magazine.

It seems both parties struck the jackpot on this one.

