Pell & London On The Track Work Together On Their “Patience”

NOLA rapper Jared Pellerin aka Pell is currently waiting for his music to blow up all over the world since he first broke out onto the scene in 2013. Pell’s ability to wait any longer is starting to wear thin, but great things come to those with immense patience.

Earlier this week, Pell released his latest single “Patience.” On his new track, the rapper is adamantly waiting on his crush to respond to his emotional and sexual advances. Pell flexes his skills on the mic with his unique melodies and enticing verses over an authentic southern instrumental — produced by revered Atlanta beat maker London On The Track.

The record is one of two singles featured on his exclusive digital collaboration with Red Bull Sound Select, and comes just in time for his highly anticipated appearance at ‘3 Days’ in Miami this weekend.

Listen to Pell’s latest collaboration with London On The Track called “Patience” below.