UK grime rapper Stormzy has called out authorities after he was accused of breaking into his own home.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning (Feb. 14) when officers from Scotland Yard (Metropolitan Police Service) broke into the rapper, born Michael Omari’s home after receiving a report of an attempted break-in. Stormzy posted a photo of the damage to Twitter with the caption, “Woke up to Feds destroying my front door coz apparently I’m a burglar who burgles his own home. @MetPolice need your bank details still.”

Woke up to Feds destroying my front door coz apparently I'm a burglar who burgles his own home. @metpoliceuk need your bank details still pic.twitter.com/fGH1fsePHv — 24/02 (@Stormzy1) February 14, 2017

In a statement to The Guardian, Scotland Yard claims they believed the apartment was empty when they broke down the door. “Officers attended and forced entry to the property, and found there to be two lawful occupants inside, the statement reads. “Officers remained at the property until it was made secure. Officers have since been in further communication with the complainant.”

Earlier that evening, the 23-year-old attended the 2017 Elle Style Awards. Known for his lyrics and unapologetic style, Stormzy along with Skepta and Kano have been credited with spreading grime rap. The rapper is currently up for British Breakthrough Artist at the Brit Awards.

Not a stranger to social justice, the MOBO award-winner has expressed his thoughts on police brutality and sided with Black Lives Matter to speak out about the deaths of Philando Castle and Alton Sterling. “All I can do is urge everyone to do more, that’s what I’m going to do. Protest, march, donate, speak out, call out bulls***, build within your community, help those in need etc,” he said in July 2016.

The Metropolitan Police Service replied to Stormzy on Twitter stating, “If you wish to make a complaint please DM [direct message] us so we can take some more details.”

