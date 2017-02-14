Premiere: Bizzle Chooses To Treat All Women Like “Royalty”

One rapper who is truly needed in these uncertain times is Bizzle. To put it frankly, the lyricist is actually doing something positive for hip-hop, when the Billboard charts tell us evil sells.

In the new VIBE premiere for his “Royalty” video, the God fearing entrepreneur talks about his ups and down with love — the Christian way. The visuals for Bizzle’s Crowns & Crosses track reflects his true thoughts on why women are the true treasures of this earth.

