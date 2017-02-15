Premiere: Philly’s Corey Lee Wants You To “Remember” His Name

Rapper Corey Lee is making sure his fans and the rest of the world remember his name with his brand new single. For the unfamiliar, Lee has been making a lot of noise throughout the country from his birthplace on the outskirts of Philadelphia (Norristown). As a featured artist on Swisher Sweets’ ‘Swisher Artist Project, Lee has captivated fans with catchy tunes like “Billboard Melodies” and “The Process.”

In 2017, Lee has been preparing to drop his debut LP A Shot In The Dark by releasing songs like “Corey Album Coming Part 2″ to hype up his fanbase. Today (Feb 15), the 27-year old rapper reveals the lead single off his first album called “Remember.” The single produced by 808 Trel acts as something dedicated to the loving couples of the world and also serves as an homage to Michael Jackson’s classic “Remember The Time.”

The song comes shortly before his highly anticipated appearance at Hot 97’s “Who’s Next?” which us set to take place at S.O.Bs on Feb. 27th. Before you see him share the stage with Mir Fontaine, Mike Hardy, and more, check out the world premiere of Corey Lee’s new song “Remember” below.