Premiere: Delxi Delivers Stirring Debut Single, “Unicorns”

International songstress Erika Morgan Riley — known as Delxi — is ready for the world to witness the next chapter in her career. Today (Feb 1) on VIBE, she unveils her debut single, “Unicorns,” which is a powerful mix of stirring vocals and a cinematic instrumental that propels her buttery voice.

Produced by hitmaker extraordinaire Krazy Figs, “Unicorns” serves as the Charlotte, N.C.’s theme song until the rest of the world catches wind of this gorgeous talent. Delxi is currently working on her debut album for release on Five Star Empire Ent. later this year.