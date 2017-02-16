Premiere: Lecrae And Breyan Isaac Seek The “River Of Jordan”

Grammy award winner Lecrae is back with a new uplifting track from the highly anticipated The Shack soundtrack, which stars Sam Worthington and Octavia Spencer.

The forthcoming film is based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, and follows a father’s intense spiritual journey. After suffering a family tragedy, the main character Mack Phillips (played by Sam Worthington) spirals into a deep depression causing him to question his innermost beliefs.

In an effort to regain his spiritual faith, he seeks out an abandoned shack deep in the Oregon wilderness which he finds through a mysterious letter. Through his quest he encounters riveting characters like Papa (played by Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer) who helps him find his way back to inner peace — and God.

“I felt like this was a needed song in the midst of the pain and struggle that people feel across the world,” says Lecrae about his heartfelt track. With the help of collaborator Breyan Isaac, the emcee perfectly captures Mack’s struggles in song form.

Stream “River of Jordan” before it hits iTunes at Midnight.

The Shack soundtrack is slated to arrive at retailers on Feb 24.