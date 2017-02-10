Coinciding with the 59th Grammy Awards ceremony, albums from the extensive musical catalogue of the one and only Prince will be added to Spotify, Apple Music and Napster. This Sunday (Feb. 12), fans of The Purple One’s hits like 1999, Purple Rain, Dirty Mind, and Sign o’ the Times will be able to listen to the album on the streaming service.

According to NPR, the streaming site formerly known as Rhapsody, Napster, broke the news by writing “The rumors are true … music fans rejoice!” Many of the musician’s unreleased material is now licensed by Universal Music, and his estate has been looking for different ways to market his catalogue, such as a Cirque De Soleil show.

We’re certain Prince would not appreciate his music being available for streaming, as he was aggressive with how his music was consumed by the masses. He would pull unauthorized clips of his songs and performances from the Internet, and he only had his music available for streaming on Tidal.

However, putting his music on streaming services may be an option to relieve debt. A report from BBC states that since the icon’s estate reportedly owes $100 million in taxes, new business ventures are more of “a matter of urgency.”