Even in death, Prince continues to dominate music.

On Feb. 12, the Purple One’s Warner Bros. Records created music returned to streaming services and to say fans were happy about it, is putting it lightly. According to Billboard, the late singer’s streams received a 6, 323 percent increase in the U.S. according to Nielsen Music. The top five songs that received the most love were “Purple Rain,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry,” “Little Red Corvette” and “Kiss.”

Prior to the wide release, Prince’s catalog of music was only available to stream via Tidal. While his Warner-era music can be streamed on the major streaming services (Apple Music, Spotify, Music, Amazon Music and iHeartRadio) his non-Warner work is exclusive only to Tidal. Those albums include Emancipation, Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic, and his last album, which went to No. 1. 3121

Of Prince’s Warner Bros. album that are now available every record released from 1978 (his debut, For You) until 1992 is now available. Since we can’t have Prince here in the flesh, his classic music will most definitely do.