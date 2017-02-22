Princess Nokia was performing at a Cambridge University charity event on Feb. 15, but left the stage just three songs in after “her safety and comfort were severely compromised.”

According to the Fly Girls Of Cambridge, the New York rapper was being harassed by a white male student in the audience, who presented himself a threat, issuing “dirty obscenities like, show me your tits.” She reportedly threw a drink over the guy before punching him three times and – regretfully – ending her set early.

“I’m so sorry, but when a white boy disrespects you, you punch him in the f**king face,” she said of the verbal abuse she experienced on stage.

The post published on FlyGirlsOfCambridge.com by Richelle George and Jason Okundaye, added the Afro-Boricua had a “zero tolerance stance towards instances of sexism and sexual harassment,” calling the incident “a disgraceful public display of sexism and misogynoir.”