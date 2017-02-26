The fame, fascination and curiosity that once surrounded Rachel Dolezal has fallen to the way side, as the 39-year-old recently revealed she’s surviving off food stamps and is on the brink of homelessness.

Rachel Dolezal was catapulted into infamy when it was discovered that she–a former Washington NAACP leader–was passing as a black woman. It was only after her parents confirmed she was white that Dolezal fessed up by saying she was “biologically born white to white parents.” Since then, Dolezal has been hard pressed finding employment.

During an interview with The Guardian, Dolezal says she’s applied to 100 jobs but hasn’t found placement, and says she’s received help from a friend. However, next month she suspects she will be homeless. Her memoir ““In Full Color,” which was slated to hit shelves next month was turned down by 30 publishers. Dolezal said the only job offers she’s received have been for reality television or porn.

But if you think Dolezal is going to apologize for her behavior, think again.

I’m not going to stoop and apologize and grovel and feel bad about it,” she said. “I would just be going back to when I was little, and had to be what everybody else told me I should be — to make them happy.”

Dolezal says the only place where she feels totally accepted is with her sister and children and insists that this is who she is.

“No. This is still home to me,” Dolezal said. “I didn’t feel like I’m ever going to be hurt so much that I somehow leave who I am, because I’m me. It really is who I am. It’s not a choice.”