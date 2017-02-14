Radamiz Brings “poweR” Back To NYC (Video)

Last year, rapper Radamiz broke out on the scene with his project Writeous. The Dominican rapper poured his mind, body and soul into all 11 tracks, which features contributions from Oswin Benjamin, Chris Wattz and more. Now the Mogul Club rapper is out gain new followers in the streets with his latest video.

After gaining a lot of attention upon the album’s release, the New York City native aims to keep the hype alive with the official visual for his single off the project called “poweR.” In the clip directed by directed by the SwissArmyGuys, Radamiz links up with fellow rising star History as they run through the streets of New York City and build up more “power” from each block they pass in order to charge up their hustle.

Watch Radamiz and History “poweR” up in their new video below.