Like N.W.A‘s epic “F**k the Police” song, YG and Nipsey Hussle’s anti-Trump anthem, “FDT” is on its way to making history.

Reportedly, hackers are breaking into radio broadcast signals all over the country, and playing the brash political track, reports The Associated Press.

On Monday night (Jan. 30), hackers broke into the signal of Sunny 107.9 WFBS-FM in Salem, South Carolina, and played the song for 20 minutes straight. “FDT” was also broadcasted recently in other states including Texas, Kentucky, California, Tennessee and Washington.

Jeff Bright, Sunny 107.9 radio host, who controls the radio station out of his own home, tracked down the hackers’ IP addresses all the way to Russia and Taiwan.

Additionally, the radio station released a statement through its Facebook profile. The post reads: “We would like to thank our local TV stations who have helped get the word out about what happened to our station last night. Thanks to Fox Carolina, News Channel 7 WSPA, and News 4 WYFF. Coming up tonight at 11:00 pm News 4 will air and interview about what happened. And to all of our listeners and supporters of our station. Thank you for your comments and supports. You folks are as mad as we are. Rest assured that we have taken every possible security measures to keep this from happening again. Unfortunately, this may happen again. We will try our best to keep this from occurring.”