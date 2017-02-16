So A Rapper Decided To Flush $1000 Dollars Down The Toilet

Being a rapper is fun we assume, but being a new rapper could be tough in the world of social media. It’s why we think that might be the sole reason rapper Scotty Laflare decided to flush crisp $100.00 bills down the toilet.

READ #TrumpImpeachmentParty Worked: Democratic Rep. Forms Trump Impeachment Team

The rapper, hailing from California, posted the video earlier this week (Feb. 14) on Instagram. With little reasoning, viewers can see the 20-something flicking money into the toilet while his single, “Carlton” plays in the background. The song, an ode to 90s favorite Carlton Banks, also hopes to be the next “dance” jam. Naturally, critics slammed the rapper for the act and suggested he find other ways to use the money, such as donating it.

👀👀 A post shared by Scotty Laflare (@scottylaflare) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:40am PST

But something tells us there’s more to the story or perhaps a ploy for more fanfare? Over half of the growing comments section seem to be from a dummy account that has tagged popular blogs like The Shade Room, SayCheeseTV and Worldstar Hip Hop. The comments were then deleted, leaving only space for the blunt criticism from viewers.

A look at the rapper’s Soundcloud shows one project, Dexter Different. His bio lists Aaliyah, Al Green, and James Brown as influences with Noah “40” Shebib, Dr. Dre and London on da Track as his favorite producers.

Whatever the plot, it looks like he’s gotten the attention he wanted.

READ Blac Youngsta Is The Guy You’ll Hate To Love