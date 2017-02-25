Remy Ma Responds To Nicki Minaj With “shETHER”

Following news of Nicki Minaj’s reported jabs at Remy Ma on “Make Love,” the Bronx native hopped in the booth and released a 7-minute response titled “shETHER.”

Laid upon the lyrical table, the “All The Way Up” rapper dissects Nicki Minaj’s association with Meek Mill, Drake, Lil Wayne, Miley Cyrus, Safaree, and mentioned her brother’s ongoing case concerning child sexual abuse.

In a previous interview with the Breakfast Club, Remy Ma mentioned that if she has any issue with another rap peer, she will address that person directly with no room for speculation. “I am going to say your government. I’m going to look it up and say your mother’s name, your father’s name, your kids’ name,” she said. “I want you to know I’m talking about you.”

Well, listen in below.

UPDATE:

Nicki Minaj responds via Instagram shortly after the release of Remy Ma’s “shETHER.”

‍♀️ yikes. A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 25, 2017 at 10:33am PST