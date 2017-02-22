Rep. Maxine Waters has seemingly become the spine the Democrats so desperately need to tackle the GOP and the Trump administration. The California congresswoman, whose blunt honesty coupled with priceless facial expressions, have scored her a new generation of admirers who are tired of all the politics and simply want the straight talk. Tuesday night, (Feb. 21) Waters appeared on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes” and in true Maxine Waters fashion, held nothing back when discussing Donald Trump’s administration, specifically its alleged ties with Russia.

READ Rep. Maxine Waters Wants No Parts Of Donald Trump: ‘I Don’t Respect Him’

“This is a bunch of scumbags. That’s what they are, who are all organized around making money,” Waters said.

Hayes was visibly taken back by Waters’ candor and asked the congresswoman to elaborate. Waters then proceeded to eviscerate the Trump administration calling the cabinet the “Kremlin clan” for its proposed dealings with Russia, and specifically tore into White House chief of staff Reince Priebus’ attempt to water down a New York Times story backing this claim.

“Priebus has been trying to clean up for Donald Trump for far too long. When he was making outrageous statements, when he was basically lying, ” said the U.S. Representative for California’s 43rd congressional district. “Time is going to run out.” Water then urged the American people to pay closer attention to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who reportedly has a relationship with Russian president Vladamir Putin.

READ Morehouse Flips Presidents’ Day To ‘Obama Day’

“I believe that Tillerson’s real job is to get in here and get those sanctions lifted. It’s clear to me, and I just think the American people had better understand what’s going on,” Waters said.

Watch Rep. Waters say what we’re all thinking below.